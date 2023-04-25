5 tonnes of artificially ripened mangoes seized at Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: As the mango season has started and the sale of the seasonal fruit is heating up at the Koyambedu market, the State Food Safety Department (FSD) on Monday received continuous complaints that fruit shops in the city market were selling artificially ripened mangoes and bananas.

Under the leadership of Chennai District Food Safety Department Officer Dr Satish Kumar, officers Sundaramurthy, Ramaraj, Elumalai, and other 10 people, including store management team staff, conducted an active search at the market from 4 am today.

The search was conducted in more than 50 stores. The authorities discovered that 30 shops have artificially ripened mangoes and bananas with toxic chemicals and seized about 5 tonnes of artificially ripened mangoes and 2 tonnes of artificially ripened bananas.

Food Safety Department Officer Satish Kumar said, "Some traders are selling artificially ripened mangoes using toxic chemicals. Adequate action will be taken against traders who continue to violate the rules. Such fruits are harmful to health. Food Safety Department (FSD) will create awareness among traders of the Koyambedu market about how to naturally ripen mangoes."