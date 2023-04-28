Conches, corals seized from Tambaram shop; 1 arrested
CHENNAI: Forest guards attached to Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau on Wednesday seized conches and corals from a shop in Tambaram. One of the shop owners has been arrested.
According to a forest department source, a surprise check was conducted in the shop that sells prayer items based on information. “During the check, it was found that the shop is selling conches, corals and pieces of Karungali (Ceylon Ebony) wood. These items are banned from sale. All the banned items were seized,” the source said.
In total, the bureau seized 180 conches, 4 kilograms of corals and three pieces of Karungali wood from the shop. Also, the bureau arrested S Gopinath, one of the owners of the shop, and remanded him in judicial custody. The search is on for another owner Balaji, who is the brother of Gopinath.
There is a demand for corals as some people believe that they are used by Ram to construct Ram Sethu and conches are believed to bring luck. Fake conches and corals are available in markets.
