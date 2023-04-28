BJP functionary murder: 9 surrender in Egmore Court

CHENNAI: Nine youths surrendered in Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Friday in connection with the murder of a BJP functionary on Thursday night.

A BJP state office bearer of its SC/ ST wing was hacked to death after a country bomb attack near Chennai on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as BBG Shankar, head of Valarpuram panchayat near Sriperumbudur.

He was travelling in a car from Chennai to his house when the incident happened. As the car reached Nazarathpet junction near Poonamalee a gang threw a country bomb at the car.

Sensing trouble, Shankar got out of the car and began running. Immediately, the gang chased him and hacked him to death.

A police team from Nazarathpet police station reached the scene and removed his body.

Preliminary reports suggest that the murder took place due to business rivalries.