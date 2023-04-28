Anna flyover to get a makeover at Rs 8.45 crore

CHENNAI: Works to strengthen and beautify the Anna flyover has been going on in a full swing by the Highways Department at a cost of Rs 8.45 crore.

Currently, all 97 pillars of the flyover are being reinforced with modern ready-made concrete, following which the flyover will be painted and beautification works will be carried out.

Reinforced concrete on the pillars, plantations below the flyover, new coat of paint and extra lighting are part of the works being carried out. It is also said that a pathway for the public to walk will be constructed.

Also known as Gemini Flyover, it is a dual-armed grade separator, built in 1973 by East Coast Construction and Industries in 21 months.

Considered as one of the top-rated flyovers in the country, it is Asia’s first-grade separator and the first flyover in Chennai.

The presence of the Gemini Studios, which was demolished later, resulted in the flyover coming to be known as Gemini Flyover and the area being referred to as the Gemini Circle.