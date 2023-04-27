Trio gets 12-year imprisonment for smuggling 221 kg ganja

The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai, moved the special court under NDPS Act, seeking punishment for three drug peddlers from Maharashtra. According to the NCB, its Chennai unit got a tip-off about an illegal transport of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Chennai on August 10, 2018. Based on the information, the NCB team set up surveillance and spotted two cars near Karanodai toll plaza, Chennai. During the check, they found 221.5 kilograms of ganja concealed in small packets in the cars. The NCB arrested the trio, Sheikh Ansar, Sheikh Ahmed and Sushil Thakare all of them from Amravati, Maharashtra, who smuggled the ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Chennai.