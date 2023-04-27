Sewage-mixed water flowing into homes irks Ashok Nagar residents
CHENNAI: The residents of 100-feet-road in Ashok Nagar are irked by the state of water supply in their homes. Taking to Twitter, a resident of the area had alleged that the residents are forced to use the sewage mixed water for about six-months now.
And despite repeated complaints, the issue still persists in the region, forcing people to use the polluted water.
The resident alleged, “We were asked to pay charges, which we did right away. However, then it was stated to us that the fault is with the highways department and not with the Chennai metro water.”
The resident said that a pit was dug out but the issues were not rectified, infact, the pit was left open, allowing exposed sewage water to seep.
“Due to exposed sewage, the area is prone to mosquito breeding, possible threat of diseases and stench. And, despite all this, there is hardly any action from officials.
People have been living with the condition for over four-months now with little to no intervention from both the departments.
Commenting on the complaint, ward 135 councillor B Yazhini said, “For the past 7-8 months, Storm Water Drain (SWD) constructions have been going on at the location. And as the works are being completed, we are addressing each complaint, especially the ones received on Twitter.”
“Hence, regarding the complaint at 100-feet-road, Ashok Nagar; I had already interacted about it with an assistant engineer. Necessary steps will be taken to address the issue by the team,” the councillor added.
