New parking lot opened at Nanganallur Metro stn

CHENNAI: Catering to the growing demand for parking facility at Metro Rail stations, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has opened a new parking lot at Nanganallur Road Metro station.

The sprawling parking lot accommodates approximately 1,000 two-wheelers and 60 four-wheelers. According to CMRL, parking at the new space that was opened at the station would be free of cost exclusively for Metro passengers using travel cards from April 28 to May 31.

Meanwhile, CMRL has signed a contract with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) on Thursday for elevated viaduct construction in corridor 3 from Sholinganallur to Sipcot. The work is estimated to cost Rs 1,134 crore.

According to a CMRL press note, this is the last tender for the elevated corridor in phase II Metro Rail construction. The scope of the contract involves the construction of elevated viaduct for an approximate length of 10 km at nine elevated Metro stations at Sholinganallur Lake-I, Sri Ponniamman temple (Sholinganallur Lake-II), Sathyabama University (Semmencheri-I), Semmencheri-II, Gandhi Nagar, Navallur, Siruseri, Siruseri Sipcot-1 and Siruseri SIPCOT-2 and stabling viaduct at Sipcot.

The tender was signed between T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL, and Chaudhary Rajneesh Kumar Singh, Sr DGM/Electrical/BD on behalf of RVNL.