BJP worker hacked to death near Chennai

CHENNAI: A BJP state office bearer of its SC/ ST wing was hacked to death after a country bomb attack near Chennai on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as BBG Shankar, head of Valarpuram panchayat near Sriperumbudur.

He was travelling in his car from Chennai to his house. When the car reached Nazarathpet junction near Poonamalee a gang threw a country bomb at the car.

Sensing trouble , Shankar got out of the car and started running. The gang chased him and hacked him to death.

A police team from Nazarathpet police station reached the scene and removed his body.

Investigation is on to find out the gang that executed murder.