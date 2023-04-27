City

BJP worker hacked to death near Chennai

The deceased was identified as BBG Shankar, head of Valarpuram panchayat near Sriperumbudur. He was travelling in his car from Chennai to his house.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A BJP state office bearer of its SC/ ST wing was hacked to death after a country bomb attack near Chennai on Thursday night.

Sensing trouble , Shankar got out of the car and started running. The gang chased him and hacked him to death.

A police team from Nazarathpet police station reached the scene and removed his body.

Investigation is on to find out the gang that executed murder.

Country Bomb
Poonamalee
BJP state office bearer
SC/ ST wing
country bomb attack
Valarpuram panchayat
Nazarathpet

