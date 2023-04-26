Madras HC relaxes dress code for advocates

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday relaxed the dress code for advocates and made it optional for lawyers to wear black gowns between April 1 and June 30 of every year following a request made by the Madras Bar Association (MBA) citing summer heat. All advocates appearing in court must wear a black-white suit, a black coat, a white collar band and a black gown.

Earlier this year, the Madras Bar Association approached the Madras High Court seeking an exemption from wearing of black gowns between March to July of every year in view of the impact of the summer heat.

"Considering the request of the Secretary of the Madras Bar Association, High Court, Madras, the Hon'ble Full Court has unanimously resolved to relax the dress code for the advocates and make it optional to wear black gown between April 1 and June 30 of every year. However, all advocates shall compulsorily wear a collar band and black coat," said P Dhanabal, Registrar General, Madras High Court.