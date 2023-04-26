Liquor, ganja seized from Puzhal jail

CHENNAI: The Puzhal prison staff on Tuesday a 750 ml alcohol bottle and 400 gm ganja inside the jail premise. The contrabands were noticed by a jail staff near the 6th watch tower. The bottle, covered with cellophane tape, was noticed by a TSP constable who was on duty on top of the tower. Puzhal police station has registered a case in connection with the incident. “It is a plastic soda bottle. But it was found filled with alcohol. There was a parcel, which contained 400 gm of ganja,” police sources said. “Though it is usual for jail staff to seize ganja and mobile phones from the prisoners, it is very unusual for the prison officials to seizure alcohol from inmates as there are allegations that certain inmates in jails are enjoying luxuries. Now the officials are trying to find out how the bottle reached the prison premise,” sources said.