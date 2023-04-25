Strictly implement order directing to use gas crematoriums: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the strict implementation of the order that bodies should be cremated only in gas crematoriums and not in open areas.
Hearing the petition filed by S Shabbir from Salem, the HC ordered the Salem Corporation to ensure that bodies are cremated in the designated cremation area, not in the open crematorium or any other public places.
The petitioner stated that though there was a gas crematorium at a distance of 1 km, the bodies are cremated in the open crematorium and the people living around the area were facing several respiratory problems.
Although the Assistant Commissioner of Salem ordered that the bodies should not be burnt near the Kollam Kuttai lake, the petitioner was seeking a stay over the cremation of bodies in public places.
When this plea came up for hearing before Justice N Anand Venkatesh, the court insisted that the order to burn bodies only in gas crematoriums should be strictly enforced.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android