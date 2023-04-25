TN reconstitutes academic council of Fine Arts varsity
CHENNAI: The Academic Council of the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University (TNDJJMFAU) is reconstituted with 9 ex-officio members and 8 other members.
The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the varsity will be the chairperson and the Registrar will be the ex-officio secretary to the academic council, stated a government gazette from Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department.
The VC, commissioner of Art and Culture department, deans of faculties, director of libraries, and the principals of all government music colleges, fine arts, and architecture and sculpture (Mamallapuram), and the principals of Kalaikaveri Fine Arts College in Tiruchy, and MGR Government Film and Television Institute in Chennai are appointed as the Class I Ex-Officio members to the council.
Subsequently, Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan, Manisha Vidyavathy, V Senguttuvan, Prakash Boominathan, Kalaimamani Perungattur Rajagopal, Lakshmi Ramaswamy, VR Devika, and S Raghuraman are appointed as other members to the council.
The academic council shall hold office for 3 years from the date of notification.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android