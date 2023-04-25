Relocate Vijayanagar bus depot to ease traffic snarls, urge commuters

“The bus depot has been used by buses plying to routes including Tambaram, Pallikaranai, and Taramani. Earlier, vehicle movement was less compared to the current situation, so the traffic was manageable and it would take only 15 to 20 minutes to clear the road. However, now there is a lack of space in the bus depot, and the MTC buses parked block the road,” said M Balakrishnan, a resident of Tansi Nagar in Velachery.