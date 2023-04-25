Organs of road accident victim donated at Chennai pvt hospital

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old male from Thindivanam was admitted to a private hospital in the city after he suffered traumatic injuries in a road traffic accident. During the course of treatment and the best efforts of the experts, he was declared brain dead on April 23, 2023 at MGM Healthcare.

After an approved brain death certificate and thorough counselling of the family, they agreed to donate his organs in order to save the lives of a few individuals.

His lungs, liver, kidneys, and heart valves were retrieved by a team of experts at MGM Healthcare on April 24.

The lungs were transplanted in a 54-year-old male patient at MGM Healthcare, while the live, kidneys and the heart valves were allotted to other hospitals in the city. The hospital extended gratitude to the deceased’s family for the generous act of organ donation and urge more people to come forward to pledge their organs in the future to save lives.