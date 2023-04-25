MGR Univ publishes list of elected members to Senate

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University issued the notice of election for one professor to the senate of the University, Chennai by the Teachers of each affiliated Medical Colleges from among themselves.

The University published a list of 24 members who have been elected to the Senate of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai by the teachers of each affiliated Medical Colleges from among themselves under the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, Chennai Act, 1987.

The period of membership of the Professors shall be of three years or so long as they hold the post of Professor in the same medical college or the termination of, whichever is earlier.