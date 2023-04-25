Man gets life for killing father’s woman partner
CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Mahila Court on Tuesday sentenced a 34-year-old man to life imprisonment for allegedly murdering his father’s 20-year-old pregnant concubine in 2013.
Velmurugan, 58, a resident of Nagalathamman Koil Road in Kanchipuram, who was already married and had a family, reportedly had an affair with Ramya, 20, of Uthiramerur.
In 2013, Ramya fell pregnant as a result of the affair and the accused Ranjith Kumar, who was Velmurugan’s son, approached her and warned her to leave his father.
When she refused to do so, an infuriated Ranjith hacked her several times with a sickle and killed her brutally. Following this, a case was filed in the Mahila court which came up for hearing on Tuesday in which the judge sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000.
The accused was also directed to pay the victim’s family Rs 10,000 as compensation.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android