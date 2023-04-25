Fishers block officials from removing encroachments
CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed in Mahabalipuram when more than 100 fishermen and residents of Pattipulam Fishermen’s colony blocked the entry of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department officials who attempted to remove the encroachments in the area following a court order.
More than 18 houses and two temples were reportedly built on land belonging to HR&CE’s Aalavandhan Trust and a recent court order stating that the encroachments should be cleared at the earliest, officials visited the site on Tuesday to implement the order.
However, more than 100 residents and local politicians barred the entry of the HR&CE officials and cops and said that the houses and temples were built under the Tsunami scheme with the Kanchipuram Collector’s permission in 2005.
Following this, chaos ensued after which the crowd dispersed when the cops held talks with them and asked them to approach the court for redressal.
