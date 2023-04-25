Duo travelling on bike injured by manja thread
CHENNAI: Two persons on a bike were injured after a snapped Manja thread hit the rider’s neck on Monday night. The woman riding the pillion injured her fingers when she tried to release the thread. A passerby rescued the duo and moved them to a hospital.
Police said that the incident happened on Vijayaraghava Road in T Nagar around 10 pm on Monday when the biker was heading to his house. The injured rider, identified as Nikki Saran, 34, a resident of Ekkattuthangal and the pillion rider Vandana, 33, are employed in a software company in the city, police said.
The Pondy Bazaar police took statements from the injured and began investigations. Police said that they will be conducting checks in the area to find if the banned manja thread is manufactured in the neighbourhood. A couple of weeks ago, Chennai police arrested six persons who were using manja thread to fly kites in Maduravoyal. The arrests were made after a two-wheeler rider survived with injuries on his neck and hands after the thread slashed him while riding.
