Trucker critical after drunken brawl
CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was inflicted grievous injuries, allegedly by his friend, following an argument between them over paying for the liquor they consumed together, at Manali Pudhunagar on Sunday.
The injured person was identified as Ajith (25) of Kanniyakumari. According to the police, Ajith along with his friend, Saran Ram (28), also from Kanniyakumari, were working as truck drivers at a yard in Manali Pudhunagar.
Investigations revealed that the two of them got drunk together on Sunday night. During the course of the drinking session, Ajith pointed out that only he spent for the booze and asked Saran to give his share. This led to an argument between them. In the heat of the moment, Saran took a knife and stabbed Ajith and fled the scene.
Hearing Ajith’s screams, other drivers in the yard rushed to his rescue. He was taken to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment in a critical condition. Manali Pudhunagar police have registered a case and are investigating.
On Saturday, the city had witnessed two murders after drunken brawls. In Tiruvottiyur, Sanjay (23) of Vyasarpadi was hacked to death by his friends after a drunken brawl. In Korukkupet, Rajasekar (42) was murdered by one Kamala Kannan at the funeral of history-sheeter, Karuppu Kumar, who was murdered three days ago.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android