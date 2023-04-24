Over 2,280 illegal sewage connections plugged in Chennai from April 4
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has plugged off 2,288 connections from April 4 to April 20 in the city. A total of Rs 5.70 lakh was imposed as penalty on the residents.
Residents still have illegal sewage connections linked to the drains that are designed only for unimpeded flow of rainwater.
The civic body has warned residents and commercial establishments not to have illegal sewage connections. Workers have cleared the waste in the storm water drains (SWD) and reconstruction work was carried out in several places across the city.
The GCC data revealed that the highest penalty collected in Ambattur (Zone 7) with 226 connections, where Rs 96,500 was collected as penalty. Teynampet (Zone 9) came second with Rs 80,000, and Rs 70,500 fine amount collected in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6).
On the other hand, the Corporation removed at least 1,581 encroachments including 446 permanent and 1,135 temporary shops on the roadside in the last 3 weeks. A zonal flying squad was formed and headed by the zonal officer to remove encroachments, and construction debris dumped in the public places.
The encroachments were cleared 3 days a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android