CPM protests increase in working hours
CHENNAI: Members of the ruling party ally CPM staged protests against the state government for amending the Factories Act to increase working hours from eight to 12 hours.
CPM’s Chennai Central district unit staged a protest outside the May Day Park at Chindathripet demanding the Chief Minister to order repeal of the Factories Act Amendment Bill immediately.
The CPM members raised slogans urging the state government not to take the regressive step of increasing working hours from the hard own right of eight hours of work, rest and sleep.
CPM Chennai Central district secretary G Selva demanded the government to completely withdraw the insertion of the new provision 65A in the Factories Act. “We will not let go of the rights of eight hours work which was won after 150 years of struggle, loss of lives and jobs by numerous workers,” he said.
Meanwhile, members of CPM-affiliated DYFI staged protests in various parts of the state, including Coimbatore and Tirupur in protest against increasing the working hours.
The state government had amended the Factories Act to exempt provisions related to working hours for certain industries.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android