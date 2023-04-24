Acting CJ T Raja presides over Adi Sankaracharya birth anniv

CHENNAI: Yuva Chetna organised Adi Guru Shankaracharya Jayanti Celebrations at RA Puram’s MRC Hall. The event was jointly inaugurated by Swami Abhishek Brahmchari, Madras High Court’s Acting Chief Justice T Raja, Justice R Mahadevan, Justice KJ Thakar of Allahabad High Court and Rohit Kumar Singh, National Convenor of Yuva Chetna. Swami Abhishek Brahmchari said that Adi Shankaracharya is the embodiment of Indian Culture and Values. Within the tender age of 32 years, Adi Shankaracharya integrated India from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari. Justice T Raja said that the people of India need to remember Shankaracharya Jayanti like Independence Day. Justice Raja thanked Swami Abhishek Brahmchari and Yuva Chetna’s Rohit Kumar Singh to organise the celebrations in Chennai. The other guests also hailed the contributions of Adi Sanakaracharya.