Pvt hosp helps recovery of young paraplegic with spinal rehab
CHENNAI: The MIOT rehab centre in Chennai, helped a businessman from Coimbatore to recover from paraplegia (paralysis below the waist).
In a press statement, the centre shared a story of Pranesh Vishnu (27), a businessman from Coimbatore, who had met with an accident near Tirupur during a car trip.
Pranesh sustained grievous injuries and lost sensation below his waist – almost 60% of his spine was damaged. A clinical examination revealed that his lower body was paralysed with no movement below the waist and no sensation of urination or bowel control, said the statement.
Pranesh was admitted to the MIOT rehab centre on December 21, 2022. The centre provides rehabilitation through a rehab board that includes a neurologist, spine surgeon, neurosurgeon, neuro-physiotherapists, neuro-modulation therapist, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist. They examined Pranesh and created a personalised 12-week treatment plan. The psychologist assessed his mental well-being to enable him in sailing through rehab.
After months of treatment, Pranesh recovered from paralysis, noted the statement.
