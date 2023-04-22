Lingusamy’s appeal in cheque fraud case to be heard tomorrow

CHENNAI: Tamil film director N Lingusamy filed an appeal in Madras High Court challenging the jail sentence in connection with cheque bounce case. In 2014, Lingusamy and his brother Subash Chandra Bose gave a cheque of Rs 1.03 crore to PVP Capital, a finance company.

When the cheque bounced, the company filed a case in c, which found Lingusamy and his brother guilty in 2022, and sentenced both to 6 months’ jail each. In the meantime, a sessions court upheld the imprisonment in an appeal.

Lingusamy and his brother representing their production company, Tirupati Brothers, sought the intervention of Madras High Court to quash the judgment. The case will be heard before HC judge V Sivagnanam on Monday.