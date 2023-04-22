Drug peddler gets 10-yr jail for selling Methamphetamine in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Special Court in Chennai sentenced a drug peddler to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for selling methamphetamine, an illegal psychotropic substance.

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID Chennai moved the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act inside the Madras High Court campus.

The first additional judge J Juliet Pushpa heard the plea. The NIB-CID counsel said that on January 20, 2020 the NIB-CID got a tip off about methamphetamine trafficking at Old Washermanpet, Chennai. As per the information the team went the spot and mounted surveillance.

While the A1 Mohamed Irfan of Mannadi and A2 Arsath Ali of mannadi were found suspicious on the spot. Subsequently, from the NIBCID search operation, A1 found possession of 60 grams of methamphetamine and A2 found possession of 5 grams of methamphetamine in the aim of selling it, later both were arrested. The counsel prayed severe punishment for both accused for selling the contraband.

Both the accused denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty.

After the arguments, the judge ordered A1 to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs one lakh, the imprisonment would extend another 6 months if the A1 failed to pay the fine amount. Considering the detention already undergone during the trail, the judge ordered A2 to pay fine amount Rs 20,000. The A2 would undergone 3 months of rigorous imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine amount, said the judge.