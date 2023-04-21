Rare, complex dental surgery successfully performed in pvt hospital

CHENNAI: An Intra Oral Endoscopy Assisted Condylar Fixation surgery was performed for the first time at Saveetha Dental College in the city.

It involves using an endoscope to visualise the fractured part of the jaw-bone and fix it without disturbing any of the surrounding tissues, or leave any visible scars.

The surgery was performed by a team of surgeons led by Dr Kathiravan and Dr Murugaesan, HoD-Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Saveetha Dental College. Dr NM Veeraiyan, chancellor, Saveetha University said: “Usually external scars can occur in jaw surgeries but in this surgery, the patient did not have any visible signs of a surgical procedure. Another benefit is that there’s no risk of facial nerve palsy, which is a common complication of traditional open surgery. The recovery time is also significantly reduced as the procedure is minimally invasive.”

He added the successful completion of the Intra Oral Endoscopy Assisted Condylar Fixation surgeryis a testament to the expertise of the surgeons, and “a procedure performed only by a handful of surgeons in the country”.