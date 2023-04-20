Gold price falls by Rs 120 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 120 per sovereign and sold at Rs 45,200

The price of gold has been continuously seeing an uptrend lately. However today, the price of 22-carat gold has falled by Rs 120 per sovereign and sold at Rs 45,200 per sovereign.

The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 15 and is sold at Rs 5,650 per gram.

It is also reported that there is no change in the price of silver price today.

A gram of silver in Chennai costs Rs 81 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 81,000 per kg.