Chennai Police confiscate 11 bikes involved in racing

CHENNAI: As Chennai youth have once again started involving in bike races on roads including Marina and Adyar, which has led to fatalities in the city, traffic police have tightened up the vigil.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Chennai Traffic Police on Tuesday night (April 18) confiscated 11 bikes which were involved in racing on Anna Salai around 1:30 am.

These bikes that are confiscated were driven at high speeds, violating the rules and action will be taken on the concerned people.

Traffic officials have also issued warning that strict action will be taken on those involved in bike racing.

Earlier, the city police had strictly warned and reduced bike racing in Chennai to minimise risk.