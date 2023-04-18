Pichaikkaran 2: Delay in release causes mental agony, claims Vijay Antony

CHENNAI: Actor and Producer of the film 'Pichaikkaran 2' Vijay Antony on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that the postponement of the release of 'Pichaikkaran 2' has caused huge financial loss and mental agony.

In the petition filed by V Rajaganapathy, proprietor, Mangadu Amman Movies, it is submitted that the plaintiff produced the movie titled 'Aaivukoodam' (title changed from 'Moolai') under the banner of Mangadu Amman Movies which is based on a science fiction concept of brain transplantation and the movie was released on April 8, 2016.

"While so, it was shocking to see the film trailer of 'Pichaikkaran 2' released by the Vijay Antony Film Corporation Private Limited through Facebook on February 28, 2023 which had contained the same topic of human brain transplantation as the theme and had contained similar dialogues/script without the consent of the plaintiff which amounts to infringement of the copyright owned by the plaintiff. Vijay Antony has stolen the theme of the story written and produced by the plaintiff and he plans to release the film worldwide on April 14, 2023. Copyright is an intellectual property right that law gives to a creator or producer of cinematograph films and sound recordings. Hence, the plaintiff is praying for a permanent injunction restraining Vijay Antony from releasing the film 'Pichaikkaran 2' for infringing upon the copyrights owned and enjoyed by the plaintiff," the petition claimed.

The petitioner also sought a direction to Vijay Antony to pay Rs 10,01,000 towards damages for the sufferings and the loss on account of infringement of copyright hitherto enjoyed by him.

Responding to this, Vijay Antony filed a counter affidavit in the Madras High Court.

It was submitted that the story and screenplay of the film has no connection with the alleged film 'Aaivukoodam' and if the comparison chart goes public and the same will result in a huge financial loss to the respondent, further, it will result in huge mental agony.

However, the respondent said that the brain transplantation theory was founded in the year 1908 by Charles Guthrie and it has been dealt with in various movies all over the world.

Earlier, Justice S Sounthar had adjourned the hearing to April 25.