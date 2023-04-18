Metro services from Madhavaram-Retteri to begin by 2026

CHENNAI: The construction of the Metro rail stretch between Madhavaram-Retteri junction which is going at a stead-fast pace will be opened to commuters by 2026.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said that the services will start from Poonamallee to Power House first in the Phase II project. Accordingly, the focus is on completing the Poonamallee-Porur stretch by 2025 and the Porur-Power House by 2026.

An official said, "The construction of the stretch between Madhavaram-Retteri junction is going at a stead-fast pace. Metro will run between Madhavaram-Retteri by 2026 once the depot work is completed. So far, 65 pillars have been constructed for this purpose."

He added, "The stations are being set up at 7 places --- Madhavaram Depot Metro, Assisi Nagar, Manjambakkam, Velmurugan Nagar, Madhavaram Bus Terminus, Shastri Nagar, and Retteri junction. With this, the residents of the northern areas like Madhavaram, Manjambakkam, and Retteri will be able to travel by Metro in 3 years."

The official further added that Madhavaram Depot Metro will be a station where trains will be stationed for maintenance.

The 11 km stretch is part of the Phase 2 project that will cover 118.9 km in which 52 km will be put into operations first.