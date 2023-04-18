Madras Univ proposes to introduce web-based learning courses

CHENNAI: The State-owned University of Madras has proposed several initiatives, including a new proposal to start the mode of web-based learning and online course content.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that apart from web-based training, the university has proposed to develop the infrastructure facilities such as network development and classroom facilities for the purpose of discussion forums through email, video conference, and live lectures (video streaming) through the web.

According to the official, the University of Madras' Institute of Distance Education (IDE) is planning to start new courses in emerging areas such as B.Sc., Data Science and MBA., Data Analytics in distance mode from the coming academic year.

He said the University and Keio University, Japan and the RIKA Institute, India executed a MoU for the purpose of furthering cooperation in education and Research and Development activities for a period of five years.

Stating that the State sanctioned an amount of Rs.28.05 crore to the University to construct a Hostel building at Marina campus for students, the official said the full-fledged construction work is expected to begin shortly.

The official said the University has also launched the new three years 'Blended Course in Bachelor of Science' in the University of Madras in collaboration with Melbourne University and executed a MoU to that effect. "It will widen the opportunities for students of our State at a global level,” he added.

Under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' Scheme, the first phase of Faculty Development Program [FDP] for the affiliated Arts and Science colleges (Government, aided and self-financing Colleges) was conducted at the university recently.