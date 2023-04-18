Court’s eviction order heartless, contemptible, says former Judge
CHENNAI: Retired Justice Hari Paranthaman slams the Madras High Court over the recent orders to evict fish stalls owned by original Chennaiites along the Loop Road off Marina Beach. The order has elicited a strong response from the fishermen community.
In an interview with DT Next, the retired judge condemned the HC for its order and termed the verdict as heartless.
“The entire area along the coast of Chennai had been fishermen’s habitat for thousands of years. They’re the original natives of the coastal city. In the name of Singara Chennai, fishermen are being thrown out of their habitats,” the retired judge said.
“The real invaders are the State government and the GCC,” he added. “Former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran who had initiated the project decided against it as he was overwhelmed by the fishermen’s bravery and sacrifice.”
He pointed out that the present Loop Road between the lighthouse and Foreshore Estate was formed only in recent times. “A street was converted into a road to be used only at certain times when there is traffic congestion on Santhome High Road,” he added.
Calling the HC judges as invaders, the retired judge accused them of throwing out the natives of the city at breakneck speed.
“This order is heartless and contemptible. The HC cannot widen the Santhome High Road, ECR, OMR or any other roads in the city as these are lined with corporate buildings and schools,” he opined. “How can a wooden bench, a chair and a small size umbrella cause a problem to the court?”
Pointing out a Sathya Studios case which was similar to the Loop Road issue where the HC granted a stay to evict them from the land, the retired judge reasoned: “Why are the fishermen families not getting the same justice given to Sathya Studios?”
