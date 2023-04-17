City

Sankara Nethralaya dedicates floor to Sanmar’s late chairman Sankar

Sankar had supported Sankara Nethralaya for over 30 years. He had contributed to the setting up of refractive surgery/laser vision correction centre, Madhuram Narayanan Surgical Complex and a block dedicated to the memory of KS Narayanan, his father.
Department of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus in the Mahyco block of Sankara Nethralaya was dedicated to the memory of (Late) N Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Department of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus in the Mahyco block of Sankara Nethralaya was dedicated to the memory of (Late) N Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group, on his first death anniversary on Monday in the presence of chairman Sankara Nethralaya TS Surendran, N Ram, director-THG publishing, and Sankar’s family members including his wife, his son Vijay and his brother N Kumar.

Recently, contributions were made to the SN-Sanmar Centre of Excellence for Stevens Johnson Syndrome and towards research equipment and instruments to Vision Research Foundation (VRF) from The Sanmar Group CSR Trust.

KS Narayanan
Sankara Nethralaya
first death anniversary
Department of Paediatric Ophthalmology
refractive surgery

