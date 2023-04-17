Sankara Nethralaya dedicates floor to Sanmar’s late chairman Sankar

CHENNAI: The Department of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus in the Mahyco block of Sankara Nethralaya was dedicated to the memory of (Late) N Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group, on his first death anniversary on Monday in the presence of chairman Sankara Nethralaya TS Surendran, N Ram, director-THG publishing, and Sankar’s family members including his wife, his son Vijay and his brother N Kumar.

Sankar had supported Sankara Nethralaya for over 30 years. He had contributed to the setting up of refractive surgery/laser vision correction centre, Madhuram Narayanan Surgical Complex and a block dedicated to the memory of KS Narayanan, his father.

Recently, contributions were made to the SN-Sanmar Centre of Excellence for Stevens Johnson Syndrome and towards research equipment and instruments to Vision Research Foundation (VRF) from The Sanmar Group CSR Trust.