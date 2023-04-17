Retd VAO kills self by jumping from 5th floor in Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 76-year-old retired VAO died by suicide in his apartment in Tambaram on Sunday.

The deceased was Krishnamoorthy of Aravind Nagar in Madambakkam near Tambaram. He was a retired VAO and was staying in a house with his wife and the children were in London. On Sunday morning, Krishnamoorthy who went for walking did not return home for a long time and later the locals noticed him laying dead on the road with injuries.

Initially, it was thought that Krishnamoorthy might have died in an accident and the traffic police investigated the case. When checking the CCTV footage in the locality they found Krishamoorthy jumping from the fifth floor of an apartment.

Later, the Selaiyur police who registered a case during the inquiry found that Krishnamoorthy owns a few properties in Villupuram and a few people are trying to acquire the property. Six months ago Kirshnamoorthy tried to commit suicide by climbing into an electric transformer but then he was rescued. Recently he was dejected over the property issue and committed suicide by jumping from the apartment.

The Selaiyur police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH ad further investigation is on.