Boy kills self, blames lover’s kin of giving him poison

CHENNAI: Investigating a case where a minor boy alleged in his dying declaration that his lover’s family gave him poison-laced soft drinks, police claimed he had died of suicide after the girl’s family took her away from him. Investigations revealed that he gave a different version to the doctors, police said.

The deceased boy, a native of Ramanathapuram, was working at a Tasmac bar in Tiruporur near Chennai. He was allegedly in a relationship with a 16-year-old girl, with whom he had spent time roaming around the city on April 7.

Later that day, when the boy was waiting at the Koyambedu terminus to board a bus, the girl’s family came there, abused him and took the girl away. He then went to his relative’s house in Avadi and collapsed after a few hours. He was rushed to a hospital at Avadi and then shifted to another hospital where he died on April 14.

Investigations revealed that the boy himself mixed poison in a soft drink and told police that the girl’s family gave him the drink to take revenge, officials said.