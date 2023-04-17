Boy kills self, blames lover’s kin of giving him poison

CHENNAI: Investigating a case where a minor boy alleged in his dying declaration that his lover’s family gave him poison-laced soft drinks, police claimed he had died of suicide after the girl’s family took her away from him. Investigations revealed that he gave a different version to the doctors, police said.
The deceased boy, a native of Ramanathapuram, was working at a Tasmac bar in Tiruporur near Chennai. He was allegedly in a relationship with a 16-year-old girl, with whom he had spent time roaming around the city on April 7.
Later that day, when the boy was waiting at the Koyambedu terminus to board a bus, the girl’s family came there, abused him and took the girl away. He then went to his relative’s house in Avadi and collapsed after a few hours. He was rushed to a hospital at Avadi and then shifted to another hospital where he died on April 14.
Investigations revealed that the boy himself mixed poison in a soft drink and told police that the girl’s family gave him the drink to take revenge, officials said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android