VCK functionary electrocuted during Ambedkar Jayanthi preparations

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man, a functionary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), was electrocuted on Friday night while preparing for Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrations at his neighbourhood in Ambattur Industrial Estate.

The deceased was identified as J Dilli Babu. A diploma holder, he was working as a machine operator at a private company. He lived with his family in Bajanai Koil Street, Mangalapuram, Police said.

Dilli Babu along with his friends and VCK party cadres had organized a cricket tournament in their neighbourhood as part of Ambedkar Jayanthi on Friday. The matches were held at the playground near Pattaraivakkam Ponniamman Koil temple.

After the tournament ended, Dilli Babu was preparing for the prize distribution ceremony when he noticed a metal pole in the playground holding party flags in a slant position. Since he was in-charge of the activities, Dilli Babu took the metal pole to fix it up, according to a complaint by his family.

While doing so, the metal pole struck against a high tension electric wire running above and in the impact, Dilli Babu got electrocuted. The incident happened around 9 pm on Friday.

Onlookers rescued Dillibabu and moved him to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead.

Ambattur Industrial Estate Police have registered a case and are investigating. VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan extended his condolences to Dilli Babu’s family and announced a solatium of Rs 1 lakh to the family.