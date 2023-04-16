Law graduate works as hired help, can’t pay fee to enrol in Bar Council

CHENNAI: Silambarasan, brother of Rajesh (residents of the block) has completed his degree in law at Chengalpattu Government Law College, but he does not practice law. He works as a hired help in a household.
“To enrol in the Bar Council, we have to pay Rs 15,000. With my father’s meagre salary, I can’t afford it,” rued Silambarasan. “My father wanted me to become a lawyer but now I can only afford to wear the lawyer gown in my home.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android