Law graduate works as hired help, can’t pay fee to enrol in Bar Council

CHENNAI: Silambarasan, brother of Rajesh (residents of the block) has completed his degree in law at Chengalpattu Government Law College, but he does not practice law. He works as a hired help in a household.

“To enrol in the Bar Council, we have to pay Rs 15,000. With my father’s meagre salary, I can’t afford it,” rued Silambarasan. “My father wanted me to become a lawyer but now I can only afford to wear the lawyer gown in my home.”