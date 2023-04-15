Rahul's disqualification: Cong workers block Vaigai Express in Egmore

Railway police and Egmore police rushed to the spot, arrested the protesters, and took them to a private marriage hall in buses.

A defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by former BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. After the disqualification of Rahul's membership from the Lok Sabha, the Congress has been vocal in protests all over the country.

The grand old party has been making an effort to rally like-minded Opposition players around it in the wake of Rahul's loss membership of in the Lower House.

Rahul's disqualification is the latest in a series of flashpoints between the Congress and the ruling BJP, with a united Opposition calling it a ploy to divert public attention from the Adani issue. Rahul Gandhi was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 from Wayanad in Kerala. The party has said that it will challenge the Surat court verdict in a higher court.