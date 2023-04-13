National

Defamation case: Order on Rahul’s stay plea to be pronounced on Apr 20

Gandhi, who was disqualified as Member of Parliament after the conviction, has filed an appeal before the sessions court against the verdict. He also prayed for a stay to the conviction in the meantime.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters as he leaves the Surat district court after filing an appeal challenging his conviction and sentencing in the 2019 criminal defamation case over the "Modi surname" remark, Surat, April 3, 2023.
SURAT: A sessions court here on Thursday said it would pronounce on April 20 its order on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea for a stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

After hearing arguments from both sides, additional sessions judge R P Mogera said he will pronounce the order on April 20.

A metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat had on March 23 sentenced the Congress leader to two years in jail after holding him guilty for his remark “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname” made during an election rally in 2019.

Gandhi, who was disqualified as Member of Parliament after the conviction, has filed an appeal before the sessions court against the verdict. He also prayed for a stay to the conviction in the meantime.

