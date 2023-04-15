New-born dies, 5 injured in 2-car collision on ECR
CHENNAI: A new-born boy died and five others were injured after two cars collided on ECR near Mahabalipuram on Friday.
A car from Mahabalipuram was over-speeding towards Chennai on the ECR on Friday afternoon.
Police said the car driver turned to go towards the fuel station when another car, which was heading towards Mahabalipuram, rammed into it. Both cars turned turtle on the road.
Police said that Saravanan was travelling with his wife and their 45-day-old boy Ethesh inside the car that turned towards the fuel station. It was believed that initially all three survived with severe injuries. In another car, three men were travelling.
Police said all of them were rushed to a government hospital near Mahabalipuram and from there referred to the Chengalpattu GH. Police said the baby was declared brought dead to the Chengalpattu government hospital. Others were admitted to the hospital.
The Mahabalipuram police have registered a case and further inquiry is on. Following the accident, the traffic was affected on the ECR for about an hour.
