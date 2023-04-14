Spl court in Chennai sentences duo to 10-year jail

CHENNAI: NDPS special court in the Madras High Court campus sentenced two accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each.

The Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID (NIBCID) of Tamil Nadu moved the NDPS special court to punish two accused who possessed 155 kgs of ganja.

The case was taken up by the first additional special judge of NDPS court J Juliet Pushpa.

The special public prosecutor for NIB CID said, on January 21, 2021, the accused Nallaperumal of Madurai and Durairaja of Chennai found illegal possession of 155 kilograms of ganja at Madhavaram roundtana.

On the counterpart, both the accused pleaded not guilty. After submissions, the judge found both the accused guilty under 8 (c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (C) of the NDPS Act.

Subsequently, the judge sentenced both the accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each.

If the accused failed to pay the fine amount the jail term would be extended for another six months, the judge said in his judgement.