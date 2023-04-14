Ambedkar changed views on reservations: HC Judge

CHENNAI: Madras High Court Judge GR Swaminathan on Friday said that Dr BR Ambedkar is the reason for him to change his views against reservation.

“I was born in a Brahmin family, which is a biological factor. For the reason that I was born there, I did not like reservations. I even wrote essays against reservation when I was studying in law college. But I have changed completely and support reservation wholeheartedly. It is because of Annal Ambedkar,” said the Judge while participating in the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar in Raj Bhavan.

The chief architect of the Indian Constitution was the biggest inspiration for him, he said and continued that only after reading his life and struggle, everyone would understand why reservation is necessary.

Recalling a case in connection with the appointment of 10 cooks belonging to Scheduled Caste, he said that the appointment of 10 cooks of SC community were cancelled, citing that they were above 35 years and crossed the age limit.

Citing the existing rules, he interpreted rules that age relaxation of five years for SCs is permissible and gave judgement in favour of the cooks.

“However, the Tamil Nadu government appealed against the judgment and the case is now pending. He urged the law students on the importance of multiple languages to achieve excellence in their career,” he said.

Governor R N Ravi, while addressing the gathering, said Ambedkar was a genius, but he was reduced to a caste leader after the Britishers left.