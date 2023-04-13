Women-driven Rapido bike taxi service launched in Chennai

CHENNAI: For the safety of women travelling in Metro, Director (Systems and Operations) of CMRL Rajesh Chaturvedi on Thursday flagged off the launch of the first-ever women-driven Rapido bike taxi service at Nandanam Metro Station.
In the first phase, it will be operated at Thousand Lights, Teynampet, Egmore, Saidapet, and Government Estate Metro rail stations.
"This initiative is the first-of-its kind in Tamil Nadu and part of CMRL's continued efforts to empower women and provide safe and secure last-mile connectivity to our passengers. This initiative will create employment opportunities while providing a reliable transportation option for Metro riders, particularly women. Initially, these 50 no's of Women Bike Taxi Captain's Base will be Exclusively available at several Metro stations across Chennai, namely Thousand Lights, Teynampet, Egmore, Saidapet, and Government Estate, and will be extended to all Metro stations based on demand," read the statement from CMRL.
Earlier, Madurai city police enforced a ban on using the 'Rapido Bike Taxi', a Karnataka-based private concern, since it was made operational without proper permission from authorities.
