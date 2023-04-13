IIT-M suicides: Students protest seeking inquiry committee

CHENNAI: Over a 100 students of IIT Madras have been staging protest seeking action against student suicides in the campus from the wee hours of Thursday.

The protesting students alleged that eight have killed self and two have attempted to do so. These aren't suicides, but institutionalised murders, they rued.

The students levelled charges of abetment of suicide on mentor Akishkumar Sen and of coverup on dean Nilesh Vasa, in the Sachin Kumar Jain suicide case. They are seeking to set up an inquiry committee by a judge to probe the suicide.

IIT-Madras made the headlines for wrong reasons on March 31, as a PHD student Sachin Kumar Jain died by suicide at his room. This suicide came after a few more in the institute.

IIT-M was for long in the eye of the storm with complaints of academic pressure and caste bias being levelled against it. The institution has been accused of "ill-treating" Dalit students.