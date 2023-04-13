Child labourer's death at construction site: Avadi Police arrest 3

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the death of a minor boy, who was employed as a labourer at an under-construction site of a Central government residential quarters in Avadi.

The boy fell to death from the eighth floor of the building on Monday night.

Avadi City Police had registered cases under Sections, including 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

On Thursday, Police said that they arrested site engineer, C Kandhasami (51) of Ponneri, Apartment manager, J Shah Jahan (50) of Thirunindravur and Rubel Hossain (24) of West Bengal.

The deceased was identified as M Rabiul Hoqui of Ramakrishnapur village in Malda district, West Bengal. Police sources said that Rabiul had joined the work site few weeks ago. He was employed in the construction of Kendriya Vihar apartment complex for central government employees at Paruthipattu near Avadi, police said.

Police said that the accident happened around 10.30 pm on Monday. Rabiul was not given any protective gear and he slipped and fell off the eighth floor, according to a complaint by his brother.

Fellow workers rushed to the boy's aid and moved him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. All three arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.