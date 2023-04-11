Child labourer from Bengal falls to death at construction site in Avadi

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy from West Bengal, who was employed as a construction worker at an under construction site of a Central government building in Avadi, allegedly fell to death from the 8th floor of the building on Sunday night.

Avadi City Police registered cases under sections, including 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. No arrests have been made yet.

The deceased was identified as M Rabiul Hoqui of Ramakrishnapur village in Malda district, West Bengal. Police sources said that Rabiul had joined the work site a few weeks ago along with his brothers. He was employed in the construction of Kendriya Vihar apartment complex for Central government employees at Paruthipattu near Avadi.

Police said that the accident happened around 10.30 pm on Sunday.

Rabiul was not given any protective gear and he slipped and fell off the 8th floor, according to the complaint.

On witnessing the fall, other workers rushed to the boy's aid and moved him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. On information, Avadi Police recovered the body and moved it to a government hospital for post mortem.

A senior police officer with Avadi City Police said that they have booked three persons, including the site engineer, Gandhadasami, apartment manager, Shahjakan and another person and are investigating. Police sources said that arrests are likely to be made on Wednesday.