Thanthi's edu expo concludes as students find choice of institution

To name a few of the colleges and universities that took part in the expo are: Remo international college, Chennais Amirtha, AMET University, Dhanalakshmi Sreenivasa college, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, SRM, Ramapuram, Hindustan college of Arts and Science, SA Engineering college, Apollo group of institutions among others.

Additionally, several academies catering to the needs of those willing to pursue post degree courses and medicines abroad had also put-up stalls.

Speaking to DT Next, PS Madhavi, an Indian admission officer, Home Consultancy, where students are guided to study medicine at Medical College of Georgia said the interest among students to study abroad are better this year compared to 2022.

"Perhaps due to Covid-19 the interest among students was dull. However, the turnout among students this year is largely better. More than finances and job security, students and parents have been inquiring about safety and security,” said Madhavi.

Importantly, the expo among the students who recently completed Class 12 was a hit as most turned up in groups.

Pavithra, a government school student who recently completed Class 12, took part in the expo with her friends. While scouting for a arts and science college she said that the expo has been more informative than anticipated.

"We have chosen an arts college. We will consult with our parents for admissions. Holding such events are helpful for students, especially those who are yet to decide on a course," she added.

Meanwhile K Jeeva said, "My friends and I have chosen few colleges through the expo. But unfortunately, we could not find a particular arts college in Arumbakkam. Hope those are covered next years."