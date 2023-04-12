Every stall crowded with students on Day 1 at Thanthi’s edu expo
CHENNAI: Thousands of students thronged the first day of education expo organised by Daily Thanthi group in association with SRM Institute of Science and Technology on Tuesday at Chennai Trade Centre. At least 60 stalls have been set up for the 2-day expo.
It became an opportunity for students to bring their parents, choose their courses and get admission in nearby educational institutions.
Over 60 colleges and universities including medical, engineering, agriculture, catering, arts and science participated. They gave advice to students and parents regarding higher education.
“The number of additional courses has been increased based on the demand in the educational institutions. Similarly, a new course in agricultural sciences has been introduced in Acharapakkam campus for both undergraduate and postgraduate students,” said S Venkatanarayana, senior area manager admission, SRM Institute of Science and Technology. “We’ve received positive response from students and parents in the expo. Over 600 enquiries came from students interested in joining the institute.”
It’s noted that over 8,000 students are placed in companies through placements, and that the number of companies also increase with every year. The institute also has a study-abroad programme for students.
Though several educational institutes received a huge number of enquiries about courses and fee details, the response had been average for a few colleges on the first day. “We had over 200 enquiries about the courses in the colleges. We’re expecting more students and enquiries tomorrow (April 12). Also, we did not have any target because it’s a well-renowned college in the State,” said M Saravanan, admin executive of Apollo Group of Educational Institutions.
Regarding the kind of courses that’d help them in getting job opportunities, J Karthik, class 12 student said, “We were in a dilemma on what course to take because everybody had different opinions. This expo was helpful for us to get a better understanding of each course and colleges.”
