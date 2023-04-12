RGGGH worker dies after AC unit fell on him in campus

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man- retired staff, who is now employed as a contact worker in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital was killed after the out-door unit of the air conditioner fell on him from the third floor of Tower II block of the hospital on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Thirunavukkarasu of Chintadripet. After retirement from work two years ago, he joined again as a contract staff, police said.

On Wednesday evening, he was walking along the Tower block -II for lunch when the outdoor unit fell on him from a height, police investigations revealed.

The man, who managed to walk himself to the casualty ward to get checked up, collapsed all of a sudden and died, police said.

Hospital sources said that repair work was underway in room number 232 on the third floor, which is meant for accommodation of duty doctors.

Hospital authorities have launched an enquiry into the incident.

Police have registered a case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and are investigating