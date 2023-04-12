Kalakshetra row: SHRC probe ends, to submit report soon

State Women's Commission chairperson AS Kumari had visited the college in person and questioned the students on the allegations. Similarly, the State Human Rights Commission also conducted an investigation.

They interrogated college director Ramachandran, deputy director Padmavathy and principal Bagala Ramadoss. They also interrogated about 30 students today.

The team had conducted the inquiry with students separately without the presence of the management so that they could freely express their views to the commission. The investigation was completed this afternoon and is expected submit the final report to the State Human Rights Commission.

Last Monday, City Police arrested Hari Padman, an assistant professor in Kalakshetra foundation, two days after he was booked on sexual harassment charges based on a complaint by a former student of the institute.